Teacher Feature: Michaela Carabajal

Michaela Carabajal
School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Seventh grade English language arts and reading.
Years teaching: One year.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English, and teaching certification for seventh to twelfth grades.
Reason you chose a career in education: I really didn't know what I wanted to do growing up. But when I got to high school I saw what my teachers did, and along the way I found I wanted to inspire kids. I loved English, and I became an English teacher so I could help students become avid readers, and learn to be critical thinkers.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Relating to the students, and watching them improve their grades. Sometimes when a student who has been getting 70s makes a better grade on a test, they will come to me proudly and say, "Look Ms. Carabajal, I got an 88."
Hardest part of teaching: The hardest part is when kids lose confidence in themselves. They may make a 95 on a test, and feel bad because it isn't perfect. I help kids realize grades aren't everything, and give them positive reinforcement.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I see a need for testing to hold kids, teachers, and schools accountable. I wish the system could undergo changes that would end up being more beneficial for all.
Other duties at school: This being my first year of teaching I haven't picked up any extra assignments yet.
Hobbies/interests: I like to be outside a lot, particularly running, and I usually like to hang around with my friends in the local parks. I also read a ton; historical fiction, memoirs, and fantasy.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, coming up through Nimitz Elementary to Tivy High School, where I ran track. I graduated in 2015. I also have played piano for the last 15 years. While I was attending Schreiner University I tutored in the Writing Center, and worked for the Liberal Arts Department in social media. I also spent a year and a half as a Schreiner Ambassador, giving campus tours. Right now all I'm doing is teaching, which in the beginning is a ton of work. It's good work, but it's still work. I started out thinking I wanted to teach high school, but there was only an opening at seventh grade. Now I've discovered that seventh-graders are great kids, and I like it here.
