Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar applauded the signing of crucial legislation giving his office greater flexibility and resources as he works to expand access to reliable high-speed internet throughout Texas. Additionally, Hegar announced recently his agency is making changes to the Texas Broadband Development program, which are directly related to the signing of these bills, to enhance broadband access, advance digital opportunities and better address the digital divide in Texas.

These changes, required by the recent passage of Senate Bill 1238, will greatly expand the areas eligible to receive broadband infrastructure grants and will provide much-needed flexibility to ensure taxpayer dollars will benefit more Texans.

