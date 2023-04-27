The Hill Country Arts Foundation annual Visual Arts fundraiser will be held on Sunday, April 30, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. This year's theme is “64 Years of Art."

Attendees are invited to enjoy a silent art auction, a hat contest, fine food and drink, and the excellent company of local artists and fellow patrons.

