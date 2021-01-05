Individual seats are now available online and by phone for the Symphony of the Hills “Pops Concert: An American Songbook,” to be held Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Cailloux Theater.
Due to the limits on seating, very few tickets are available to the general public. They can be purchased online at www.symphonyofthehills.org, or by calling 792-7469. Tickets can also be purchased through the Cailloux Theater website: caillouxperformingarts. com/symphony-of-the-hills/.
The symphony is once again offering a public performance designed to be safe for both audience and performers, repeating the practices of their December concert. There will be a reduced-size orchestra with barriers and extra ventilation in place. Masks will be required, and spacing will be managed by ushers. There will be no wine reception before this concert, and the program will be split into two abbreviated 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. performances. The auditorium will be thoroughly sanitized before and between concerts.
The Symphony’s annual Pops concert offers a look at what makes American music unique, with a line-up of American compositions including Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” Gershwin’s “Of Thee I Sing,” and a clarinet concerto performed by principal clarinetist Dr. Tamara Raatz. Guests will also enjoy a medley of Johnny Mathis songs, a visit from the Pink Panther, and Dr. Joe Stuessy’s “An American Anthology.” The concert wraps up with a surprise guest artist.
Upcoming concerts are:
• Feb. 25 – “Homecoming;”
• April 29 – “The Majesty of Brahms.”
Limited seats are still available for all concerts.
This is the 20th Season for the Symphony of the Hills, a 75-piece orchestra of local and Hill Country area professional musicians and Schreiner University faculty and their advanced music students.
