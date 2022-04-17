Do you have an interest in genealogy or your family history? Then come to one of the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center at 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville.
There is no charge. After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic.
This month’s meeting for the Kerrville Genealogical Society will take place on April 20.
The speaker will be Rebecca Norton. Her topic will be “True Cowboys and The Stories They Told.”
Her presentation will be about a brief period of time in the American West, when up to 35,000 men drove six to ten million head of cattle from Texas to Kansas. Their adventures and the stories they told of living and working on the cattle trails became the basis for the most iconic American character – the American Cowboy.
As the years passed and the young cowpunchers became seasoned old men, the history and folklore of the golden days of the cowboys were slowly being lost. To preserve this history, George Saunders, a cattleman himself, established the Old Time Trail Drivers Association in 1915. He set about to have the cowboys recall their time on the trail. Their oral histories and recorded stories became the impetus for the book “The Trail Drivers of Texas.”
Norton received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of North Texas and a Masters of Art in History from UTSA. She has been a museum professional for 30 years, beginning her career at the Witte Museum in San Antonio where she oversaw the care and interpretation of over 180,000 artifacts in the museum’s collection. She left the Witte in 2006 to work as an independent museum consultant, specializing in training non-professional staff at small museums in collection care and exhibit development. The Frontier Times Museum was her biggest client and in 2008 she was hired to be the museum’s executive director. She was appointed and has served as chairperson of the Bandera County Historical Commission since 2018. Norton also currently writes a newspaper column, Frontier Tales, and is the author of numerous articles and two Arcadia Publishing Images of America books on Bandera and Medina Lake.
For more information call (830) 315-1836 during open hours.
