Teacher Feature: Lance Lidiak

Lance Lidiak
School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: I teach Texas history, and coach tennis.
Years teaching: Nine years.
Years at school/district: Nine years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in exercise science from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: My family was in education, and I found it was a good way to help the community and keep it strong. My grandfather, Ernie Lidiak, particularly wanted everyone to have the best education possible.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The kids. They are exciting.
Hardest part of teaching: Having to discipline kids is not a fun part of teaching.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see more emphasis on teaching kids how to think, rather than being told what to think.
Other duties at school: Being the tennis coach, after-school practice takes up my extra time.
Hobbies/interests: I like to hunt and fish, and be in the outdoors. I love watching kids play sports.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, and was the fourth generation of my family to go to KISD. My mother, Jean Lidiak, was the secretary at HPMS, and my step-mother, Leslie Lidiak, and my step-grandmother, Maud Jennings, taught there. Leslie was the first KISD “Secondary Teacher of the Year,” at the beginning of that program. I started elementary school at Starkey, and graduated from Tivy in 1994. My parents, Doug Lidiak and Gwen Jennings, still live here in Kerrville, and my six younger siblings all graduated from Tivy. I played on the Schreiner University tennis team under my step-father, Coach Lee Jennings. That’s where I met my wife, Beth Rauschuber, because she also played for the SU team. I earned my degree, then became a tennis pro, but teaching, not following tournaments. When Beth went to dental hygienist school we moved to Corpus Christy and I taught at the H-E-B Tennis Center until we returned to Kerrville. I ran the clay courts which used to be where the Fitness Center is, and when they were sold, I became the activities therapist at La Hacienda. I started teaching and coaching at HPMS in 2013. Beth and I have two children. Our son Taylor is a Tivy sophomore, and plays basketball and golf. Our daughter Brynn is an eighth-grader here at HPMS, playing basketball, volleyball, and tennis. They are the fifth generation to attend KISD.
