Winners for the Hometown Crafts “Teachers’ Art Show’ at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center have been announced.
In the paintings catagory, the winners are:
• “Water Column” by Kristin LaRue, first place;
• “Still Waters” by Truby Hardin, second place;
• “Big Tex” by Deanna Eixman, third place.
Winners are in the Other 2-D Art catagory are:
• “Prowling Around” by Robin E. Clark, first place;
• “The Red Chair” by Douglas Garey, second place;
• “Ted, Carl & Yvonne” by Brenn Colson, third place.
In the Crafted Creations catagory, the winners are:
• “Charline’s Chair” by Marey Homles-Wheeler, first place;
• “Paint Rock Pendant” by Laurie Strain, second place;
• “Aw Nuts! Crackers & Shells” by Nan Loeffler, third place.
Winners in the Fiber Art catagory are:
• “Corona Triumph” by Mildred Cuffaro, first place;
• “Quarantined in Texas” by Becky Freeman, second place;
• “Spiral Basket” by Mary Lee Tennant, third place.
This annual show for area teachers is sponsored by Hometown Crafts and is currently on display through Aug. 8.
