Local couple create ‘Affair to Bark About’ for their wedding

The last thing Becky Babb and Ryan McBride want is a lot of stuff given to them for their April 9 wedding, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want gifts.
Instead, the Kerr County couple is taking the novel approach of having their gifts made to Kerrville Pets Alive! in the name of improving animal welfare and care.
Babb, a long-time animal rescue advocate, serves on the KPA board of directors and heads their Dog Rescue program. Her particular strength rests in helping hard-to-adopt dogs, including pit bulls. She’s an enthusiastic believer in a breed often vilified. However, as a professional in substance abuse treatment, Babb sees the value in helping both people and animals.
Becky and Ryan’s home is filled activity as they are blessed with daughters Lacey and Camilla as well as five rescue pets. Becky and Ryan have instilled the compassion for animals in their daughters’ lives as well. Fourteen-year-old Lacey has been a long-time youth volunteer at Kerr County Animal Services and she is involved with Kerr County 4-H.
“Becky is an essential part of our organization. We are blessed that she and Ryan have offered this selfless gesture,” said Karen Guerriero, board president, Kerrville Pets Alive!
Kerrville Pets Alive! is a 501(c)3 nonprofit animal welfare organization serving Kerr County Texas. KPA’s mission is to save the animals at Kerr County Animal Services, the area’s only open-intake animal control and shelter facility. KPA! saves animals by providing vetting and facilitating rescue and public adoptions. Since the formation of KPA!, the KCAS euthanasia rate has decreased from 60 percent of cats and dogs being euthanized to only three percent.
KPA attributes a large part of the success to Becky’s efforts rehoming the hard to place pit bulls, the breed most common at KCAS. Many of the dogs she saves have been involved in neglect or abuse situations and their behavior is affected. Becky is able to identify their needs quickly and determine which homes or rescues would best suit them.
Becky and Ryan hope that this fundraiser will increase awareness about Pit Bulls, a breed they feel can make great pets with owners who understand their needs.
For more information about how to support Becky and Ryan and “An Affair to Bark About,” please visit www.kerrvillepetsalive.com.
