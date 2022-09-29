Camerata San Antonio’s performance of “Postcards,” scheduled for Sept. 23, was postponed due to an illness of one of the performers.
“We regret to announce that we must postpone our season opener concert, “Postcards,” due to illness of one of the performers. Those who have already purchased single tickets through Eventbrite should receive an email with instructions to request a refund,” Emily Freudigman, co-founder and violist, Camerata San Antonio, said. “We apologize for this unavoidable late change. Thank you for your support of local live chamber music.”
New dates will be announced as soon as venues are confirmed.
Upcoming season concerts are still scheduled for their original times:
• “The Camerata Recital: Pianist Viktor Valkov,” Sunday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m. University of the Incarnate Word;
• “All Shostakovich,” Friday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m., Kerrville First Presbyterian Church;
• “Contrasts,” Friday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. Kerrville First Presbyterian Church;
• “Tango Amour,” Thursday, March 2, 4 p.m., Kerrville First Presbyterian Church;
• “Season Finale Quartets,” Friday, March 31, 4 p.m., Kerrville First Presbyterian Church.
