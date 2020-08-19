Beth Palmer lights up Light on the Hill

Beth Palmer’s official title is Outreach Director for First United Methodist Church. Her office is at Light on the Hill, at the top of Methodist Encampment Rd.
“Mainly I match local and global needs with resources,” Palmer says. “Sometimes it’s stuff, and sometimes it's volunteers. We also have a Wesley Nurse who offices here, providing connections to health and wellness resources. There’s a social worker/counselor for mental health needs. We also have several other non-profits located at LotH, like Families and Literacy.”
Then there's “stuff.” Palmer says food has really ramped up in the current situation, and Mustard Seed holds regular distributions, along with the San Antonio Food Bank. Besides their pantry, in the old dining hall, they also have a “Treasure Chest,” with clothing and home goods, as well as a mini-laundry where clients can wash and dry clothes.
“I’m a ‘be in the trenches’ kind of girl,” she says. “I like to get dirty, if that’s what the job takes. But God has led me into this leadership and coordination role, so I spend a lot of time outside my comfort zone. I go around the community gathering and coordinating to find the resources people need. I never want to send someone who needs help ‘right now,’ and may only have a little gas in their car, on a wild goose chase. If they need a walker, for instance, we can send them to the Dietert Center.”
One result of her coordination is a new Kerr County Inter-Agency Network Directory, backed up by regular meetings among the social agencies so they can work together, serving those in need more effectively.
Palmer says the LotH Mustard Seed ministry is currently feeding about 70 families a week, and runs a Kerrville Food Relief Hotline. Even though the program’s “Food Bus,” delivering to apartment complexes, is on hold, volunteers still deliver food to 47 homebound clients, who can't get to the drive-through distributions. She has several volunteer families who show up on Tuesdays, to prepare the bags of food for distribution.
Coordinating with the San Antonio Food Bank, Palmer says they also have a once-a-month drive-through that feeds about 300 families. That takes a lot of volunteers.
“There are different ways to be ‘poor’,” she says. “People may lack resources, they may have health problems, they may not have relationships with others, or they may have unmet spiritual needs. Light on the Hill is faith-based, so we're always ready to pray with anyone who needs it, but here's no religious requirement to participate in our services. We give people a place where their voice is heard, as we do small things with great love.”
Palmer was born in Austin, but grew up in Liberty Hill. “Back then, Austin was 45 minutes away. I graduated from Liberty Hill High School in 1980, when our ‘big class’ had 40 students. I remember it was a big deal when Willie Nelson came to our Fourth of July celebration. It’s changed since then.”
She ran track at the University of Texas, along with twins Deanie and Jo Beth Palmer. Their big brother, Palmer’s future husband Grant, was coaching at Tivy, and brought his cross-country team to a competition at UT.
“We met in a pouring rain. It was a year later, when I was visiting with Deanie and Jo Beth at their home, that we met again. We started dating in 1982, and we married in 1984, after I graduated with my BS in education.”
Palmer says the plan was for her to work at KISD, but that year there was no position available. Instead, she became the head volleyball coach at Ingram Tom Moore, intending to move to Kerrville as soon as a position opened. “But I fell in love with the Ingram schools, so when the call from KISD came, I stayed put. In addition to volleyball I taught at the elementary and middle school, and started Ingram’s cross-country team. I worked there until 2000.”
She says, “I had also been volunteering at First UMC, teaching a Sunday School class. Warren Hornung was the pastor then, and he told me they had had a lot of turnover in the position of youth director. Then I figured out he was looking at me. I said, ‘No way,’ but he asked me to pray about it for two weeks. I spent most of it trying to convince myself not to make the change, but God won. I was the FUMC youth director until 2012, and Grant put in a lot of volunteer time helping.”
They also raised their three children. Oldest son Ty has a PhD and works for Texas Tech in biomechanical research. His wife, Bailey, is a Red Raider professor.
Second son Colton, with a master of science, lives in The Woodlands. He runs a business that coordinates between high school athletes and their families, and college recruiters. His wife, Caitlin, works in business, and they are the proud parents of Palmer’s four-year-old granddaughter, Hayden.
Daughter Jillian has “many degrees,” including a masters in rehabilitation counseling. She is a director of psychological rehabilitation counseling.
“In 2012, FUMC needed an outreach director, and again I had to pray about it. I’m a ‘Martha’ person, and I have to work to be more like Mary; to be still, and be in God's presence. But in my last year as youth director we did 15 mission trips, and that led me into my present position at Light on the Hill.”
Palmer says when she’s not working she goes walking or hiking, and she and Grant have gotten into healthy cooking. She quotes from Isaiah, “But those who wait on the Lord Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.”
