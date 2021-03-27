The Rotary Club of Kerrville’s popular Super Ball event will not be possible this year, due to COVID-19, however the fundraising committee has been working diligently to adapt and provide an exciting alternative.
In responSomeone is going to be $10,000 richer on March 31 and it could be you.
After being forced to cancel their annual Super Ball event, the only fundraiser of the year for the organization, organizers has shifted the fundraising focus to raffle ticket sales and an online auction in what is being called the “Main Event.”
Raffle tickets are $100 each and ticket holders are also eligible to win a $1,000 Ashley HomeStore Gift Card, Kamado Joe Ceramic Egg Cooker, and Jill Reno creations of a 9.42 carat Peruvian Opal Hand Forged Sterling Silver Ring or a 29-inch Amazonaite Natural Yellow Agate, 24 carat Vermeil Neckace.
To purchase a ticket, contact any Rotarian or call Main Event Chair Jeff Harris at (512) 896-9199 or Co-chair Robin Miears at 377-4819.
Auction closes Monday
The online auction features more than 80 items and closes Monday, March 29. Winners will be announced on March 31 at the Rotary Club of Kerrville’s regular noon meeting, where the raffle drawing will be livestreamed on the club’s Facebook page.
To bid on the items in the online auction, visit www.32auctions. com/RotaryMainEvent.
