San Antonio ensemble due for Jan. 16 concert

FREDERICKSBURG – Works by Franz Schubert and John Harbison will be highlighted here Sunday, Jan. 16, when the Fredericksburg Music Club presents the San Antonio ensemble - Agarita Chamber Players - in the organization’s fourth of eight programs scheduled for the 2021-22 concert season.
Seating for the 3 p.m. concert in the sanctuary of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 North Llano, will begin at 2:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance is free, although goodwill offerings are welcome.
Members of Agarita Chamber Players – Daniel Anastasio (piano), Marisa Bushman (viola), Ignacio Gallego Fernandez (cello) and Sarah Silver Manzke (violin) – describe their group’s goal as aiming “to nourish the arts community through multidisciplinary collaboration, education community engagement and free, adventurous programming.”
Since being formed in March of 2018, the Alamo City instrumental quartet has worked to offer a new way to experience classical and contemporary music by working with local artists (musical, visual, culinary, architectural and dance among others) to weave cross-artistic narratives for each concert.
In 2018, for example, the group’s performances included collaborations with the McNay Art Museum’s Pop America exhibit, lighting artist Chuck Drew, Cameron Beauchamp from the Grammy Award-winning vocal group Roomful of Teeth, chef Elizabeth Johnson and Pharm Table restaurant, and the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival for a concert inside San Antonio’s Mission San Jose.
As a non-profit organization, Agarita’s members believe that the arts should be accessible to everyone in a community. To that end, the group annually presents a minimum of four free public concerts, performs at schools and offers opportunities for other artists through the group’s collaborations.
Sarah Silver Manzke (violin) - Described as an “eloquent soloist” (Boston Globe) who plays with “lucid heat” (New York Times), she has had a multifaceted and international musical career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral player and teacher. After spending the past four seasons as Assistant Concertmaster of the San Antonio Symphony, Silver is currently its Acting Associate Concertmaster.
Championing contemporary music, the Pittsburgh native says she is particularly passionate about sharing works of living and recent composers. Residences have included a teaching fellowship in Medellin, Columbia, as well as two seasons as an artist-in-residence in Hong Kong. She has also performed as a soloist with the Pittsburgh Civic Orchestra, Carnegie Mellon Philharmonic, Pittsburgh Civic Orchestra and the San Antonio Symphony.
Silver earned a bachelor of music degree from Carnegie Mellon University and a master of music degree from the New England Conservatory, in addition to being a fellow for two years with the New World Symphony in Miami. She has served as marketing coordinator for the San Antonio Symphony since 2017, and is pursuing a master of business administration degree at the University of Texas San Antonio.
Marisa Bushman (viola) – A native New Yorker, she is currently a member of the San Antonio Symphony where she serves as a delegate to the International Conference of Symphony and Opera Musicians. Past performances have been throughout the U.S, Europe, South and Central America, South Africa and China.
Bushman received a bachelor’s degree in viola performance from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her masters in viola performance at Indiana University, Bloomington, in addition to being a fellow at the New World Symphony in Miami Beach. Later in 2022, she is due to participate for the third summer at the Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival in Vermont.
Ignacio Gallego Fernandez (cello) – Well into a career that has taken him around the world from Europe to Asia and the Americas, Gallego has recently performed as a solo artist with the National Orchestra of El Salvador and with the Youth Orchestra of the Americas Tour of China in addition to playing at Carnegie Hall.
As a select scholarship recipient from the Spanish government, he received his bachelor of arts degree from the Manhattan School of Music in New York before receiving a scholarship to Indiana University’s Bloomington Jacobs School of Music, where he completed his masters of music degree. Today, he is the assistant director of the strings program at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio and also performs with the San Antonio Symphony.
Daniel Anastasio (piano) – A soloist, chamber musician and educator based in San Antonio, Anastasio was a concert competition finalist at Stony Brook University and Julliard. He received fellowships to the Music Academy of the West, Kneisel Hall, Tanglewood Music Center and Yellow Barn Music Festival.
A native Alamo City musician, he received his bachelor of arts degree in music and philosophy at Cornell University, a master of music degree from Julliard and is a candidate for the doctor of musical arts at Stony Brook University.
Co-founder of Unheard-of//Ensemble, a group dedicated to commissioning composers and premiering their works, he is a full-time instructor at San Antonio College.
In addition to freewill offerings given at the door, the Jan. 16 performance is also being made possible through donations from members of the Fredericksburg Music Club.
At the afternoon concert, membership cards for individuals or corporate sponsors wishing to join the Fredericksburg Music Club will also be available at the door.
Meanwhile, more information about the FMC or assistance in joining the organization is also available online at http://fredericksburgmusicclub.com/.
