Teacher Feature: Joshua O’Brien

Joshua O’Brien
School: B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: Mathematics.
Years teaching: Eight years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in theater from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I wanted to be a teacher from when I was in elementary school. Part of that was the good teachers I had, and part was that I always wanted to work with kids.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing a struggling student finally get a concept, especially when it took working for a long time.
Hardest part of teaching: The hardest part is not staying set in my ways. I want to adapt and stay fluid, because what works for one student doesn't always work with another.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we could slow the pace of some things a bit, to give students time for more elective classes.
Other duties at school: I'm on the Technology Committee and the Calendar Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I like to take my girls to the park and fly kites with them, and take them for walks.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but my dad was in the Navy, so I grew up in Baltimore. We moved back to San Antonio when I was in junior high, but I ended up graduating from Bandera High School in 2001. I got my theater degree from Schreiner University, then returned there for teaching certification in 2007. While I was at SU I met Alysse Garcia in theater class. Our first play together was "Our Town," my sophomore year. We lost track of each other after college. I worked with a gymnastics studio in Austin for three years, then came back to Kerrville, where I taught fifth-grade math and science at Fredericksburg Elementary School. I reconnected with Alysse, who was teaching at Nimitz Elementary, and we married in November of 2010. Now we have two daughters and, because we are both fans of "Lord of the Rings," they are Eowyn, 7; and Arwen, 4. In 2019 I accepted the position teaching math at B.T Wilson.
