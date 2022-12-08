Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Kerrville River Trail
Buy Now

Details on the River Trail and its creation can be found on information markers installed near the Sidney Baker Bridge.

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department recognizes that Dec. 15 will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the first segment of the Kerrville River Trail, which extends from the Riverside Nature Center to Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park.

The Kerrville River Trail is a day-use, 10-foot-wide walking and biking trail for public use, which is an integral part of the city's park system. It is an approximately six-mile long trail along the Guadalupe River, with trailheads located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, G Street, Schreiner University, Lehmann & Monroe Park, Louise Hays Park, Riverside Nature Center, Lowry Park, and the Dietert Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.