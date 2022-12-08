Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Kerrville River Trail

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department recognizes that Dec. 15 will mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the first segment of the Kerrville River Trail, which extends from the Riverside Nature Center to Tranquility Island in Louise Hays Park.
The Kerrville River Trail is a day-use, 10-foot-wide walking and biking trail for public use, which is an integral part of the city's park system. It is an approximately six-mile long trail along the Guadalupe River, with trailheads located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, G Street, Schreiner University, Lehmann & Monroe Park, Louise Hays Park, Riverside Nature Center, Lowry Park, and the Dietert Center.
Plans to build a multi-purpose public-use river trail along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville have been in the works since the 1970s. In 2002, voters approved $500,000 in bond funds for the River Trail project, which was used to complete master planning and initiate the first phase of the trail. The Kerrville city council and the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation (EIC) have been working together to fund a variety of quality of life projects, including this addition to the city's park system.
In 2011, the EIC and city council approved $6 million for the development of the River Trail, funded solely from the 4B economic development sales tax revenues.
The Kerrville River Trail's first segment, from the Riverside Nature Center to Tranquility Island, was dedicated and opened on Dec. 15, 2012.
This was the beginning of a greater plan that would provide the citizens of Kerrville and its visitors with a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Since then, subsequent trail segments have been added. Listed in order, they are: the Louise Hays Park to Kerrville-Schreiner Park segment; the Lowry Park segment; and the Lowry Park to Dietert Center segment. This final section brought the first phase and five miles of the River Trail project to a close.
Phase two began with the expansion to Schreiner University from the G Street Trailhead, which was dedicated on Sept. 4, 2020.
Improving Quality of Life
The Kerrville River Trail has been a great addition to this community and has become one of its defining features. The River Trail is used by hundreds of locals daily and encourages citizens in our community to get outdoors and be active. In addition, this amenity is utilized for many special events, including local runs/races and even the annual Kerrville Triathlon, which draws in more than 2,000 athletes to Kerrville.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is proud to celebrate its establishment and looks forward to new opportunities and phases of this trail.
Here are some things you can do this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary:
• Walk/run on the River Trail;
• Pick up any trash you see on the trail or in a city park;
• Purchase a River Trail shirt at the Parks Office (2385 Bandera Hwy.) Sizes and colors vary.
