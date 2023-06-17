Family-friendly fun offered at Arcadia Live

Kick off the summer with the whole family at Arcadia Live theatre for a day jam-packed with fun activities, including bounce houses, bites, temporary tattoos, and games, on Saturday, June 24.
In addition to an obstacle course bounce house, there will be a designated area for toddlers, complete with foam blocks and a mini ball pit.
Chicken nuggets, hot dogs and french fries from Lovin’ Spoonful will be available for sale.
This event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, and the Happy State Bank deck, overlooking one of the most beautiful views of the Guadalupe River, will be open, where courtesy popsicles will be served.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
