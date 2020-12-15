Teacher Feature: Debbie Bosworth

School: Notre Dame School
Subject taught: Third grade.
Years teaching: 30 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in elementary education, with a specialty in reading, from Texas A&I Kingsville.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always loved school, and then I had a child who interested me in elementary education.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Igniting the light of curiosity in students, and keeping it burning.
Hardest part of teaching: Meeting the needs of different kids with different performance levels.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: To have education equip everyone to be a literate member of society, to be better informed, and to be exposed to quality literature.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Professional Learning Committee, and in an off period I teach fourth-grade writing.
Hobbies/interests: I have a big potted plant garden, I love to read, walking is part of my long-term health plan, and since I live in Kerrville I almost have to go antiquing.
Personal history: I was born in Kirbyville, but when I was three we moved to Freer, near Corpus Christi. My father, Norman Whitton, was in the oil business. My mother, Ruby Whitten, was the most influential person in my life as she raised us. I was sixth of seven siblings. I went to Freer High School, and when I was a freshman, my future husband, Jerry Bosworth, was a senior. I graduated, in a class of less than 100, in 1973. After high school I was a wife and mother until 1979, when I started college at Texas A&I. After graduating in 1983 I started my career in Robstown Middle School, where I taught reading for a year, and Bishop Middle School, where I taught for two years. When Jerry decided to start his second woodworking business, we moved to the Hill Country, and I taught elementary school for Comfort ISD for 25 years. Whenever I could I also did a lot of substitute teaching in Boerne and Center Point, which was valuable because going from classroom to classroom I got a lot of ideas. After Comfort we moved to Kerrville, and I taught at Covenant Academy for a year and a half, and now I’m here at Notre Dame School. Our son, Clay, is an architect in Golden, Col.
