New from old

Joyce Miller says she gathers with other volunteers on Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to recycle greeting cards, which then go to a rack in the main Dietert Center lobby for resale. The funds raised are used to supplement other programs at the center.
“People bring their used cards to the front desk,” Miller says. “Then on Wednesday we get together. There are three groups working. The ‘sorters’ get all the new cards and divide them into categories, like birthdays, get well, sympathy, anniversaries, and seasonal. We’ve been working on Valentine’s Day recently, but we try to stay about three weeks ahead. However, we don’t include Christmas and Father’s and Mother’s Day, since there are too many cards out there already. Some categories get special sorting; for instance with birthdays we also sort for ‘family’ cards like wife or husband, special ages, and humorous.”
She says she’s in the second group, the “makers.” They start with a card, as well as craft supplies like card stock, rubber cement, and stickers. They cut the front of the card off, and if possible, save the expression from inside the card. They glue the parts to new, color-coordinated card stock, which is sized to fit envelopes with a Dietert sticker on the back.
“We can’t just resell new cards that are donated,” she says. “That would violate copyright. But we can donate those. We give some to our Meals on Wheels drivers to give to their clients, or donate them other places, like church organizations, where they can be used.”
She adds that nothing goes unused. A card that can’t be remade or donated, and the scraps which are left over, are all recycled.
The last step in the process is the “checkers.” Miller says this group makes sure the message inside the card matches the cover, and that everything else is ready. Then they match the card with a complementary-color envelope, and get it ready for the display rack or to be donated.
She says the activity’s leader is Gaymarie Hartman, and a usual session includes two sorters, three makers, and two checkers, and they always need more volunteers.
“We’re all volunteers,” she says. “But it’s a fun social group. It gives us a chance to get out, and talk. Some of us are really crafty, and some aren’t, but there’s a place for everyone.”
She says, “We don’t handle any of the money. The people at the front desk do the actual selling, 75 cents for one card, or three cards for a dollar. It’s a big saving, so it’s good both ways. A lot of our patrons like that they can send cards, where they might not otherwise could afford to. And people who receive cards, or just want to donate the card stock and supplies have a place to do that. There’s a big demand, so it’s hard to keep the rack full. Some of us also do cards at home to keep up.”
Miller says she was born and raised in Fort Worth. She was one of 96 graduates in Handley High School’s Class of 1957, but the school was closed just four years later. After graduation she went to work for First National Bank of Fort Worth, and stayed for five years.
“It was a different time,” she says. “Back then you had to take maternity leave because you couldn’t work if you were pregnant, and if you went on maternity leave a second time, they wouldn’t rehire you. So after I had my second child, I worked for a family accounting firm for 10 years. I got a lot of experience and training there.”
She says in 1972 she went to work for National Farm life Insurance, and worked in Pittsburg, Texas for seven years, and in Big Spring, Tenn., for 17 years, before retiring in 1995.
While she was in Pittsburg a friend’s husband worked in the same company as Norman Miller, who had just been transferred to Texas from Middletown, N.Y. “They set us up on a blind date, and we met at a 7th Street restaurant in Fort Worth in September of 1977. We each had four children, and in September of 1978 we all got married.”
Miller says her daughter, Phyllis Kuykendall, lives in Fort Worth, while her three sons, Larry, Lee, and Jim Howard, all live in Kerrville. “All my kids made me proud. Now I have six grandkids, and six great-grandkids.”
She adds, “We came down to Kerrville for a visit in July of 2019, and liked it so much we moved Aug. 1. It was Larry who found us a house in Kerrville, which happens to be right across Guadalupe Street from the Dietert Center. It’s wonderful, Howard and I can just walk over, whether it’s for card recycling or lunch, or my other activities.”
She says she’s also active in Sunrise Baptist Church, where she’s on the Ladies’ Ministry Team, planning social activities for the church’s ladies. Quoting from Philippians 4:13, she says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
