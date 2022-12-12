Dad, daughter expand veterinary services

Dr. Katie Alldredge has joined Alldredge Veterinary Services - a family owned and operated veterinary clinic servicing Comfort and the surrounding communities.
Dr. Katie Alldredge is a second-generation veterinarian - daughter to Dr. Benji and Dr. Claudia Alldredge - who established Alldredge Veterinary Services in 1996.
Dr. Katie Alldredge graduated in 2018 from Texas A&M University with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. She has been practicing at Babcock Hills Veterinary Hospital for the past four years in San Antonio and is now excited to move back to her hometown in Comfort.
She said, “I am thrilled to join my family’s clinic, work along side my father, and offer expanded service to the Comfort area. My heart and passion lie here, and I am looking forward to serving the community I grew up in. ”
Her father, Dr. Benji Alldredge said, “I'm excited to have my daughter join the practice we created almost 30 years ago. The growth in the Texas Hill Country really supports the addition of another veterinarian in this area. Our expanded hours will help us support the growing demand out here."
Alldredge Veterinary Services provides care for small animals and equines. Services that are offered (but not limited to) include general wellness care (such as vaccinations, parasite prevention, spays/neuters, microchipping, and annual testing); diagnostic testing (including bloodwork evaluation, radiography, and ultrasonography); surgery; dentistry; laser therapy; colic treatments; wound management and hospice/humane euthanasia.
With the addition of Dr. Katie Alldredge, the clinic will now offer expanded hours Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Outcalls are available upon request. The clinic is located at 734 FM 473 in Comfort, 4.3 miles from the intersection of 473 and 1376 in Sisterdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.