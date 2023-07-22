P2K to host ‘Preview Party’ Sunday

The public is invited to preview the 2023-24 season of the Cailloux Performances on Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m., in the Cailloux Theater.
The party will offer complementary refreshments and a brief presentation previewing the six sensational events planned for the upcoming season of the popular performing arts series.
The Cailloux Performances were launched more than a decade ago with an eye toward filling the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts with a wide variety of high-quality events that otherwise would not be seen in a community the size of Kerrville.
Guests at the preview party will have an opportunity to be “first in line” to buy season ticket packages following the presentation. Season packages offer savings of up to 15 percent off the cost of buying tickets individually.
The 2023-24 Cailloux Performances “Preview Party” will begin in the Cailloux Theater lobby at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. There is no admission charge.
Playhouse 2000, Inc. manages the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters, on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
