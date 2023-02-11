Camerata San Antonio, the acclaimed chamber ensemble, will present “Contrasts,” a concert of eclectic works Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville
The music program presents a “diverse and dynamic” concert, according to co-founder Emily Freudigmann. It will feature three works:
• Still: “Mother and Child” from the Suite for Violin & Piano;
• Bartók: “Contrasts for Clarinet,” Violin & Piano, Sz.111, and;
• Beethoven: “Trio for Clarinet,” Cello & Piano, Op. 38.
“William Grant Still's ‘Mother and Child’ is a beautiful setting for violin and piano showcasing elements of the African-American spiritual tradition,” Freudigmann said. “Bartok's ‘Contrasts’ showcases the composer's unique blend of traditional Hungarian folk music, and Beethoven's ‘Opus 38’ is a delightful trio for clarinet, cello and piano.”
Performing this concert are:
• Matthew Zerweck, violin;
• Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet;
• Ken Freudigman, cello, and;
Tickets are $20 and can be reserved in advance online at www.cameratasa.org, or by calling (210) 492-9519. They can also be purchased at the door.
Three concerts remain in the 2022-23 season:
• “Tango Amour,” Thursday, March 2, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville;
• “Quartets,” Friday, March 31, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville
• “Postcards” (rescheduled from September), Friday, April 14, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.