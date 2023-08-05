UGRA hosts 20th Annual River Clean Up
Buy Now

A young group of volunteers with their unusual item contest entry of a fishing cast net.

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA) hosted its 20th Annual River Clean Up on Saturday, July 22. A total of 8,110 pounds of garbage was collected by 549 participants, working along the river from Hunt all the way to Comfort. Along with the expected paper and plastic trash, participants retrieved a pitchfork, pair of boots, boom box CD player, single tennis shoe, teal green upholstered chair, muffler, fishing net, Christmas lights, kayak paddle, plastic swimming pool, large rug, 32 tires, and more than 81 baseballs at one site. The volunteers who recovered these items entered them into the biggest and most unusual items contest.

The enthusiastic volunteers scoured the river and its banks from about 8-11 a.m., and when they returned to Flat Rock Park with their trash they were served hot dogs from the Munchy Machine, pizza from Little Caesars, and homemade treats from the Kerrville Garden Club. Participants also enjoyed exhibits by the Hill Country Master Naturalists, Texas A&M Forest Service, Hill Country Master Gardeners, Keep West Kerr Beautiful, Hill Country Fly Fishers, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Native Plant Society of Texas, Riverside Nature Center, and UGRA. All volunteers received a 20th Annual River Clean Up t-shirt. The t-shirt was designed by young Kerr County artist, Madellyn Fiedler, whose artwork won the t-shirt design contest earlier this year.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.