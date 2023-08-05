UGRA hosts 20th Annual River Clean Up

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA) hosted its 20th Annual River Clean Up on Saturday, July 22. A total of 8,110 pounds of garbage was collected by 549 participants, working along the river from Hunt all the way to Comfort. Along with the expected paper and plastic trash, participants retrieved a pitchfork, pair of boots, boom box CD player, single tennis shoe, teal green upholstered chair, muffler, fishing net, Christmas lights, kayak paddle, plastic swimming pool, large rug, 32 tires, and more than 81 baseballs at one site. The volunteers who recovered these items entered them into the biggest and most unusual items contest.
The enthusiastic volunteers scoured the river and its banks from about 8-11 a.m., and when they returned to Flat Rock Park with their trash they were served hot dogs from the Munchy Machine, pizza from Little Caesars, and homemade treats from the Kerrville Garden Club. Participants also enjoyed exhibits by the Hill Country Master Naturalists, Texas A&M Forest Service, Hill Country Master Gardeners, Keep West Kerr Beautiful, Hill Country Fly Fishers, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Native Plant Society of Texas, Riverside Nature Center, and UGRA. All volunteers received a 20th Annual River Clean Up t-shirt. The t-shirt was designed by young Kerr County artist, Madellyn Fiedler, whose artwork won the t-shirt design contest earlier this year.
The Trash to Treasure Hunt brings a fun and competitive element to the River Clean Up. This year, the contest was sponsored by Scrap Solutions.
Three milk jugs marked with Ranch Radio Marketing Group stickers were hidden near the Guadalupe River or one of the tributaries. Chad Hill of The River 106.1 was on hand to award the $100 cash prize to the lucky volunteers who found the hidden items.
UGRA staff and board members distributed free t-shirts, refreshments, and prizes to participants, as well as a prize to the first pre-registered volunteer. These items were made possible due to the generous donations from Atmos Energy, Bausen Technology, the Cailloux Foundation, Century 21 The Hills Realty, City of Kerrville, H-E-B, JAM Broadcasting, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Keep Texas Waterways Clean, Kerr County, Kerr Screen Graphics, Kerrville Garden Club, Kerrville Kayak and Canoe, Ladies Auxiliary #6409, Little Caesars, Martin Marietta, the Music Maker, Natural Grocers, RA Nursery and Aggregates, Ranch Radio Marketing Group, the River 106.1, Scrap Solutions, and Unitarian Universalist Church of the Hill Country.
During the post-clean up celebrations, UGRA General Manager Tara Bushnoe shared a message applauding the more than 500 volunteers, presenters, and staff who participated.
“Today is about focusing on the importance of a clean Guadalupe River watershed and raising awareness in the community about the amount of trash in the river,” Bushnoe said. “Since the first River Clean Up in 2004, over 6,700 volunteers have collected nearly 140,000 pounds of trash. Thank you for being part of this amazing effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.