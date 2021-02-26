Texas Exes and the Department of Diversity and Community Engagement are partnering on a national service initiative, Project Worldwide.
By teaming up, the DDCE and the Texas Exes have extended community service throughout the month of February and around the globe through Project Worldwide.
The local Kerr County Chapter of Texas Exes will participate by holding a food drive on Saturday, Feb. 27 in the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and School parking lot on Jefferson Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drive by and Texas Exes will be there to get the nonperishable items and canned goods from your car.
This drive will benefit CAM and St. Vincent DePaul pantries. If you would like to join your fellow Longhorns for this service project, contact Project Coordinator Mickey Horany at horanyms@yahoo.com. Help support this good cause.
