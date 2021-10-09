The City of Kerrville has announced that with the partnership of High Five Events, Kerrville hosted nearly 5,000 triathletes and their friends and family for the 10th Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival between Sept. 24-25.
More than 1,800 triathletes from 20 other states, the most in event history, registered for the most scenic triathlon in Texas.
Participants gave their all during a picture-perfect weekend on a course highlighted by swimming in Nimitz Lake, cycling through the Texas Hill Country, and running along the Kerrville River Trail.
After crossing the finish line, participants were treated to fajitas, cold beer from local craft brewer Pint and Plow, snacks, and an opportunity to recover in the refreshing waters of the Guadalupe River. The triathlon offered distances and events for triathletes of all levels and abilities.
Events like the Kerrville Triathlon Festival provide an opportunity for locals and visitors to be active and see a different side of our community. The Kerrville Triathlon is an indirect economic driver to our community through hotel/motel and sales taxes via tourism. A conservative estimate of economic impact to Kerr County is $1.2 to $1.4 million based on visitor counts and identified spending habits during a sporting event with most participants staying two nights.
“We are so proud to host the Kerrville Triathlon Festival in Louise Hays Park, Kerrville River Trail, and our community,” Director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle said. “This event provides a positive economic impact to our local community through tourism. Athletes stayed in hotels, ate at restaurants, bought gas and shopped locally, all while enjoying what our beautiful community has to offer. Congratulations to all the triathletes and thank you for getting outdoors, being active, and playing in Kerrville.”
The City of Kerrville also offered appreciation to the community and residents for being so welcoming of the athletes and patient with the road closures.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.