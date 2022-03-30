Matching people with homes

Century 21 the Hills realtor Caitlin Probandt was named to the Economic Development Committee’s 2021 “Top 40” list. She doesn’t know who nominated her, but she says, “It was very nice to be recognized. I was in good company.”
Besides selling homes, she says she is the past chair of the Hill Country Charity Ball, and is stepping up again by joining the board of directors of Kerr County United Way.
As a realtor, she says it’s her mission to match people with homes. “I enjoy that. After starting as a print journalist, it’s good to sell people something they want to buy. And a home is usually the biggest purchase in anyone’s life. Sometimes I get buyers from out of state. I discuss their wants and needs, figure out their price range, and find homes listed they might be interested in. I drive them around the area, including Bandera, Fredericksburg, even San Antonio, looking for the amenities they want. Then I arrange to show them the homes they are interested in.”
The other end of realty, of course, is helping people sell their homes. “I get calls from people wanting to know what they can get for their home. First, I do a market analysis, checking comparable properties. Then I look at the house, and suggest repairs and improvements. Once I guide them through all the paperwork necessary, then I market it.”
In Kerr County, as in most places, that means listing it on “MLS,” the Multiple Listing Service. She says that’s a website with a database of all the homes for sale which are represented by member realtors. “The advantage of MLS is that any member realtor can access the information, and arrange to show the home. A realtor with a buyer can call me, and get permission to show any home I’ve listed. We use a digital ‘SentriLock’ to keep the home secure between visits, which is a lot safer than the old lock boxes, or the ‘key under the mat’ system.”
Probandt says all that she does costs the seller a small percentage of the sale price, which gets split between the realtor listing the property and the realtor selling it. For out-of-town buyers, MLS is also accessible through sites like Zillo, Realty.com, and Trulia. That means a local resident can get an offer from someone who has never visited Kerrville.
She says her part of that is to make sure all the listing information is properly entered into the system, following the Kerrville Board of Realtors’ rules. MLS is run by the KBOR through their MLS Committee, which Probandt currently chairs.
“There are a lot of moving parts that go into the sale of a home or real property,” she says. “I’m the ringmaster for the circus, making sure the sale goes through without a hitch. Both buyers and sellers usually end up my friends.”
Probandt says right now the local market is very tight. “People from out of state often suffer sticker shock in the Hill Country, at how much it costs to live here. Land is expensive. There’s very low inventory, and the hot market influences what is available. Buyers have to go in prepared to make an offer, and I have to be ready to complete all the procedures and steps for the sale.”
She says keeping up with changes the Legislature makes in the laws and rules requires realtors to complete at least 18 hours of continuing education per year, including eight hours just on legal updates. Sometimes there are extras, as when the COVID-19 clause was added to the paperwork. “We need to be the experts in the transaction, so people can buy and sell, and know everything is properly done.”
Probandt says she was born and raised on the Red Creek Ranch, and went to school in Ballinger, about 30 miles northeast of San Angelo. Miles School is a 1-A school, with kindergarten through high school. She graduated as a Miles School Bulldog in 2006, and because of dual-credit classes, earned a bachelor of arts in print journalism from Texas Tech University in 2009. She started that career in Lake Jackson, working on the copy desk.
She says she came to Kerrville in 2011, as the features editor for the Kerrville Daily Times until 2012. She worked at Schreiner University from 2012 to 2014, running the “Scene” magazine and doing public relations, then provided public relations at the Salvation Army from 2014 to 2016.
While she was working in the development department at Mo-Ranch, she says she made friends with a State Farm agent, Justin Hamilton, when they met in the 2017 Kerr County Leadership class.
In 2018, Probandt decided on a career change. “I’ve always been a social person,” she says. “After online coursework, and passing the Texas and U.S. realtor’s exams, I started looking for an agency. I interviewed at The Hills with Cynthia Loving. I saw the people here laughing and dancing in the halls, and came to work. We have lots of fun, but under Toni Manchester we always maintain a high professional standard.”
She says her friendship with Justin deepened, and their first date was for Mexican food at Taqueria Jalisco near Goat Creek Road. “We were married Feb. 19, and I inherited his two children. Rileigh is 13, and goes to school in Northeast ISD; and Kale is 10, going to school in Center Point. We have a home on 21 acres near Harper, where we keep two cows.”
She says in her spare time she loves to cook, and she’s a member of a couple of book clubs, where she reads thrillers and murder mysteries. “I also love spending time with my girlfriends. I have the most fascinating and inspiring group of women here.”
Probandt says she has found success as a realtor, becoming a top producer for the last two years with more than $6 million in sales in 2021. “I love the process of matching people with homes, and the prospecting. Social media plays a big part in what we do, helping people come and feel comfortable. I love to showcase Kerrville, because we have something very unique here.”
