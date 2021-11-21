Tivy Orchestra places 11 in region ensemble

Every Tivy High School Orchestra student who auditioned for the TMEA Region 29 Honor Orchestras on Oct. 23 earned a spot, with four advancing on to the All-State Orchestra auditions.
Jackie Shim, Jimmy Shim, both on violin, and Joshua Sutton and Catie Painter, both on string bass, advanced to the All-State Orchestra auditions.
Those earning a spot in the Region 29 Orchestra include: Ella O’Donnell, Alina McCormick, Dylan Moreno, Isabella Barker, Josh Aspinall and Phaedra Bowlby, all on violin; and Rowyn Bowlby on Cello.
“This is truly a great honor and a testament to their dedication and personal commitment to excellence,” said Tivy Orchestra Director Pat Lee. “Every student who auditioned was placed!”
These students will participate in a clinic and concert Dec. 10 and 11 at O’Connor High School in San Antonio. The concert is at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 and open to the public for free.
“The students will perform serious classical masterworks, including the symphony, ‘The Planets’ by Gustav Holst, and ‘Symphony No. 5’ by Ludwig Van Beethoven,” Lee said.
