‘Memorial Memories’ returns Cailloux

“The Memphis Belles” will appear with the famous Sentimental Journey Orchestra at the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, May 28 in this year’s edition of “Memorial Memories,” celebrating the Big Bands of the 1940’s and the men and women whose service is recognized on Memorial Day.

 The famous Sentimental Journey Orchestra will be returning to the Cailloux Theater this Memorial Weekend with “The songs that got us through WW II” in the 2023 edition of “Memorial Memories” on Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m.

Under the direction of Ted Conerly, the SJO’s annual Memorial Weekend tribute concert presents the Big Band and Patriotic music of the War Years, and also pays homage to each branch of the U.S. military.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.