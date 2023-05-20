‘Memorial Memories’ returns Cailloux

The famous Sentimental Journey Orchestra will be returning to the Cailloux Theater this Memorial Weekend with “The songs that got us through WW II” in the 2023 edition of “Memorial Memories” on Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m.
Under the direction of Ted Conerly, the SJO’s annual Memorial Weekend tribute concert presents the Big Band and Patriotic music of the War Years, and also pays homage to each branch of the U.S. military.
The show will feature hits by the biggest names in Big Band, including Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, and even more, plus tributes to those whose service we honor this holiday weekend.
Also returning for this year’s concert are living historian Bruce Hoff, portraying General Eisenhower, and “girl trio” the Memphis Belles with songs by the Andrews Sisters and more.
Before taking a break during the COVID crisis, “Memorial Memories” had been seen at the Cailloux Theater every year since 2013. The SJO has also been hosted by groups in Fredericksburg, Kerrville and San Antonio. They are well known in the area for their spot-on renditions of the greatest hits of the Big Band era, and very excited to offer this tribute to America’s heroes once again.
Tickets to this special Memorial Weekend event start at just $17.50, and even the very best seats can be reserved for just $37.50. All tickets are available by calling the Cailloux Theater at (830) 896-9393 or going online to www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc. Information on upcoming events is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.