P2K comes alive for the holiday season

International gospel music star Sandi Patty will kick off the Christmas holiday season this weekend with two socially distanced performances in The Cailloux Theater. The special events continue in December with symphonic music and a stage adaption of a literary classic.
Patty will celebrate the season with her own brand of music on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m., just in time to share with relatives visiting for Thanksgiving. Tickets are available from $25 to $55, and both performances will be interpreted for the hearing impaired.
Sandi is one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music awards, and 40 "Dove" awards for her achievements in gospel music.
Patty's appearance in Kerrville is sponsored by the good folks at Ken Stoeppel Ford.
The Symphony of the Hills will be back on The Cailloux Theater stage for the first concert in their 2020-21 Season, dubbed "Ode To Joy," a celebration of the classical music of the season.
Featuring Vince Guaraldi's "Charlie Brown Christmas," LeRoy Anderson's perennial favorite "A Christmas Festival" and two movements from Beethoven's ninth symphony, the concert will be presented in two, socially-distanced performances, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The 6 p.m. concert is sold out, and very few seats remained for the 8:30 p.m. showing at the time of this writing. Tickets start at just $25.
Playhouse 2000 will present a "Concert-Style" telling of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" featuring a talented cast of seven creating all of the favorite characters in this classic ghost story, including P2K founder Kit Werlein in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Presented in the intimate VK Garage Theater from Dec. 4-19, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. All tickets are $22, except for a special, family-friendly presentation on Thursday, Dec. 10 beginning at 7 p.m., when tickets are $15, or $10 for children. This show will have very limited seating, so advance reservations are recommended.
At least through the end of the year, all seating in the City Center for the Arts' Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters will be strictly limited to allow a healthy six feet of space between pairs of tickets.
Face coverings will be required for everyone entering the two theaters. All staff and volunteer ushers will use best safety practices to ensure minimum risk to those in attendance.
Following the Thanksgiving day off, the Cailloux Box Office will be open on their regular schedule; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ups are welcome, and telephone orders can be placed by calling 896-9393. Messages can be left at any time to be returned to regular hours.
Information and tickets are available online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; buyers should note that convenience fees are assessed on online orders.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000.com.
