Playhouse 2000 travels with one-act play to state festival

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, is once again on the road with an entry in the biennial American Association of Community Theater’s One-Act Play competition. They’ll perform at the State level festival in Victoria, Texas on Friday.
Four years ago – the last time a full AACT Festival cycle was completed before COVID caused cancellations – P2K advanced through the state level to the Regional Festival in Midland, Texas, and ultimately were named one of the 12 companies from across the world to appear in the National Festival in Gettysburg, Pa.
This year’s festival entry is “Blind Date,” a short play by Pulitzer-Prize winning dramatist Horton Foote, author of “The Trip to Bountiful” and the screenplay for the film version of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” among others.
“Blind Date” takes a humorous look at a night in the life one family in a small Texas town who are preparing to host a young man to entertain a visiting niece who is less than enthusiastic about the blind date.
The cast includes Emery Dorman as the reluctant niece, Andrew Snyder as her equally reluctant beau, and Jeff Cunningham as the weary man of the house.
Emery was last seen on the P2K stage in “For Such A Time As This;” Andrew and Jeff both appeared in this season’s “Last Gas.”
The leading character is “Delores Henry,” the former beauty who is struggling to convince her niece to adopt a more open attitude toward hosting young visitors.
Amy has a long record of award-winning performances in AACT-Fest events, including "Best Actress” at two Regional Festivals and multiple “All Star Cast” honors.
The show has been directed by Heather Cunningham, theater teacher at Peterson Middle School and frequent director and choreographer around the Hill Country. The stage manager is Darcey Wagner, and tech is by Treston Mack.
More than 40 guests enjoyed a preview of “Blind Date” last week in the VK Garage Theater, and gave the show rave reviews as well as nearly $300 in donations to help defray the costs of travel to the State festival.
In addition to being Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is the manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. Full details on their activities and all events at the City Center are available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
