Christmas time is here. The Salvation Army Kroc Center invites you and your family to our free Christmas with Santa at the Kroc on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.
This year will be a slightly different event from year’s past. Come have breakfast in the Grinch’s Cave, pictures with Santa in a Winter Wonderland and cookie decorating at the Whoville Bakery and stay warm with hot chocolate and cookies for the whole family.
There is much to take in at this wonderful event, which is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (830) 315-5762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.