Not the bad guy
Dr. Charlie Hueber, left, checks in with Schreiner University sophomore Giohana Alvarado, a criminal justice major. As dean of students he wants to enhance their time outside the classroom, so they learn lessons which will enhance the rest of their lives.

Dr. Charlie Hueber says movies about college typically feature three leadership positions, coaches, teaching faculty, and the dean of students.

He says, “Coaches are always shown in a positive light. The faculty breaks even, with some professors positive and some negative. But the dean of students is always the bad guy who is there to ruin the student’s fun. I’m not at Schreiner University to ruin the fun.”

