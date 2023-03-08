Not the bad guy

Dr. Charlie Hueber says movies about college typically feature three leadership positions, coaches, teaching faculty, and the dean of students.
He says, “Coaches are always shown in a positive light. The faculty breaks even, with some professors positive and some negative. But the dean of students is always the bad guy who is there to ruin the student’s fun. I’m not at Schreiner University to ruin the fun.”
Instead, he sees his role as enhancing the lives of students outside the classroom. That’s most important for those students who live on campus, which at Schreiner is most of them. He plans activities around athletics, learning communities, and student engagement.
He says athletics includes a wide variety of sports, soon to include football, at a variety of levels from varsity to intramural. Learning communities are groups of like-minded students studying interests, including groups for career explorers, global scholars, the leadership academy, Reserve Officer Training Corps, and creative arts. Student engagement gets people involved in student-led and run organized activities from hiking clubs, to student government, to sororities and fraternities.
There are also places for informal and formal gatherings, he says. The Lions Den provides snacks and a place to meet or study between classes. The Cailloux Campus Activity Center offers space for larger or more formal events. And the Trailhead Beer Garden features live music on weekends. With the variety of programs and opportunities available the Schreiner experience is different for every individual.
His goal is to open opportunities for students with events almost every day.
Hueber says, “Students learn a lot of life lessons living in a college environment. They are lessons that can enhance the rest of their lives, and a lot of them happen outside the classroom. Perhaps the most important lesson college students learn is how to live with another person.”
In the digital age, he says, young people can become dependent on communicating by text, or over screens. Learning how to interact in real life is extremely important.
He says, “We have students from single-child families, and other students with siblings, but who have never had to share a room. Our residence halls are intentionally designed to provide a face-to-face experience. That includes living with a roommate, and also learning how to interact in communities. Our newest, and largest residence, Baldwin Hall, is laid out in mega-suites, which have a common living area, four two-person bedrooms, and two bathrooms.”
Hueber was born in Amarillo, but his family moved around Texas for seven years before settling in the East Texas town of Cushing. He graduated from Cushing High School in 1996, then started college at Texas A&M University because of the wrestling team. But that program was cancelled, along with other mens’ sports, a victim of the then-new Title IX laws.
He got a band scholarship, playing the trumpet for Panola Junior College, then finished his bachelor of arts in speech communications and kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University. While he was there he was elected student body president, and was one of the few transfer students to be named “Mr. SFA.” He also earned a masters degree in interdisciplinary studies.
He says he was the assistant director of student life at SFA from 2002 to 2008, then left Texas to work at Georgia Southern University for two years.
“But I missed Texas,” he says. “I came first to Trinity Valley Community College, then was hired full-time at Texas A&M at Commerce as executive director of student life and head cheer coach. The three years I was there the cheer team was second at the national competition.” That’s also where he earned his doctor of education.
He says a friend, Martin Franklin, lived in Kerrville and told him about Schreiner University and convinced Hueber to apply. He came to Schreiner in 2013.
Hueber says he’s a single parent, raising his son, Jude, who is at Center Point High School. Jude is a champion wrestler, and plays percussion in the Pirate Band, as well as the piano and guitar.
Hueber also plays guitar, and has a TicTok channel, charliehueber. He says, “I don’t believe in New Year resolutions. Don’t wait to the end of the year to better yourself. Everybody should be climbing a mountain, whether it’s writing a book or learning to play a set of music in public. My book, ‘Launching E-sports on College Campuses,’ was published in 2021, and I’m preparing for my tenth concert, along with Toby Appleton, at the Arcadia Live. I have to set an example, because at Schreiner University we are helping young adults transition into their next phase of their lives.”
He says his community contribution right now is as a member of the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
“I live by two commandments,” he says. “Be kind, and be honest.”
