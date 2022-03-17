The “Magic” is back!
Art2Heart will host the annual dinner and dance, “Magic in Motown,” Friday, March 25 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Tucker Hall.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a silent and live auction, as well as great food and a live band.
Table sponsors are being sought for the event.
For more information, call (830) 459-4590 or (830) 792-3338.
