Kroc cuisine

Ed Lawrence says as the Salvation Army’s Kroc Corps Community Center kitchen manager and executive chef, he and his crew of three bring pleasure to their customers.
“I hire and train employees to excel in culinary skills,” he says. “We serve our guests with good food, in a safe manner. I develop menus, order food, and make sure our kitchen meets all the health standards. The last two times the Kerr County Health Department inspected us, we scored 100 percent. That’s rare.”
Lawrence says his crew consists of two part-time cooks and a full-time dishwasher. They prepare meals from inception to presentation, coordinating with the Kroc’s event staff to make sure the meals are served properly, whether it’s cafeteria-style or a plated meal.
He says regular events include weekly meals for two Rotary clubs, morning and noon, and for Kiwanis and Lions. He prepares supper for the people staying in the Salvation Army shelter, which can vary from 20 to 40 per night. He also serves patrons at the Kroc’s RJ's Café, where members, staff, and people from the community can catch lunch. He also prepares snacks or meals for afterschool programs, and the Kroc’s Boys and Girls Club. “And I think our club is the biggest in Texas.”
Then there are special events for organizations like Kerrville Independent School District and area churches, and private birthday and wedding celebrations. He says, “We have been averaging 175 to 200 servings per week, but things are getting busier. We just held an event for the KISD cheerleaders, and we’re already planning for the ‘Circle of Service’ event, which will be 250 to 300 people all by itself. We order food twice a week, and have been averaging about a thousand pounds per week. All that has to be cooked, served, and cleaned up after. Thank God I have a well-trained staff.”
Lawrence says of his two cooks, Bill Hickey is the more experienced. He’s been with Kroc for about eight years. The other cook is a fairly new hire. David Anderson is still in training, but learning fast.
And Lawrence says the dishwasher, Whitt Williams, is just as important as his cooks. He is responsible for washing all the pots and pans, as well as about 400 plates, 100 glasses, and 75 pounds of silverware per day. Lawrence says, “Everything we serve is on a real plate.”
Lawrence says he accomplishes all this mostly working his regular shift from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, he also takes his turn as “manager on duty,” responsible for answering any questions about the center that come up after hours.
He says he was born in Medina, Ohio. “But up there they pronounce it differently, with a long ‘i’.” His family moved around North Carolina while he was growing up, but he graduated from Salisbury High School, in Salisbury, a city in the Piedmont region of North Carolina. He attended Catawba Valley Community College, studying business administration, but then worked in a furniture factory for 10 years. He started out operating the machines, and rose to be a designer.
Lawrence says in the 1980s he changed careers, becoming a cook and baker. By 1990 he was living in Charlotte, N.C.
“On Valentine’s weekend someone I knew told me about a friend of hers, Lois Dodson, who had just moved to Charlotte, and gave me her phone number. I called her, and we went to see ‘Fried Green Tomatoes.’ We connected, and were married March 26, 1991. She was a scrap metals broker, dealing in copper and such, but she changed careers and worked for Goodwill in Colorado Springs for 20 years.”
After 18 years cooking, Lawrence says he decided to switch to computing, studying to become a Microsoft Certified Program Developer. “I was all ready to go to work programming in 1998, when the bottom dropped out of the field. So I started my own company, ‘Global Strategic Consultants,’ designing websites and databases for business owners and corporations.”
He says, “My neighbor in Colorado Springs, Michael Babb, was a Green Beret, and he was always griping about all the paperwork they were doing. I showed him how a web-based database could work, and he took it to his colonel at 10th Special Forces Group. The colonel approved the idea, and I developed their program. So somehow I became a global war on terror analyst for seven years. Special Forces were a great bunch to work for.”
When that contract ended, Lawrence says he transferred to NORAD Northcom, received a top-secret clearance, and became a subject matter expert on Iraq and other countries in the region. “I was there for a year and a half. It was different. At Special Forces everyone was a sergeant, but at NORAD everyone was a colonel.”
He says he decided to return to food service. “I had a franchise restaurant for a year, and let’s say it wasn’t a good experience, so I opened a food truck, ‘This and That Grill.’ We served paninis.”
After Lois retired, Lawrence says, “In 2017 God started telling Lois and me to move. We weren’t sure, so we listed our house for sale, figuring if we got an offer in a month or so, that would be a sign. We had a contract in a week. So we got out a map of Texas, and Bandera sort of got big on it. We moved down in 2018, and lived in a fifth-wheel on a ranch while we ran our food truck around Bandera, and sometimes worked concession stands.”
He says he had a big sign on the front of the truck that said, “Paninis.” Everybody in Bandera would ask, “What’s a ‘panie’,” so he took the sign off and sold “sandwiches.”
While operating the truck, Lawrence says he also went to work for Silver Sage Meals on Wheels for a year, then took a position with Morningside Ministries in Boerne, as the chef de partie, which is a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant.
But he says that was a long commute, so in November of 2009 he came to the Kroc Center, and sold the food truck.
He says, “Lois and I found a home in Holiday Villages, on Lake Medina, we really liked, but it was listed at $90 thousand. We went on a vacation trip, and when we came back it was reduced to $73 thousand. We prayed about it, and made an offer for $60 thousand, and they said, ‘Okay.’ So that’s where we are, with four cats and a dog.”
Lawrence says he and Lois are active with Kerrville’s First Assembly of God Church in Kerrville, and they’re leading a Bible study in Bandera. He quotes Philippians 4:13, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.