Habitat for Humanity Kerr County announced two dedication and blessing ceremonies for their 117th and 118th houses.
Both houses are located in the Maud Jennings Subdivision. Habitat’s 117th house, located at 120 McGinnis Ct., was sponsored by the Estate of William and Norma Hise. It will become the home of Johnny Garcia and Sabrina Martinez and their three children.
The ceremony will begin at 120 McGinnis Court on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Immediately following that dedication, Habitat will bless House #118 which is just three houses down the street at 130 Glenn Court.
House #118, sponsored by the Spaulding Trust, will be the home of Katryna Gray and her four children. The public is invited to celebrate with Habitat for Humanity in welcoming home both of these families.
“This house means the world to our family. We are so excited to be able to provide our kids with their forever home. This has been a huge blessing for our family, and we can’t wait to make memories in our new home. With God, all things are possible,” Martinez said.
“I have learned so much going through this process, that I know will help me in many ways as a new homeowner. My children and I can’t wait to move in to our forever home, and finally have something to call our own. The stability this home will bring to us is priceless. I am truly blessed and grateful beyond measure,” Gray said.
The spirit of giving and forming relationships is an integral part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with families to help them realize the dream of homeownership.
Homeownership helps build self-esteem and self-reliance along with restoring hope for a brighter future. Habitat helps families who would not otherwise qualify for residential home loans. Habitat homeowners contribute to a down payment and monthly mortgage payments.
The payments are lower than traditional mortgages because the houses are sold at cost with a 0 percent interest mortgage. Habitat for Humanity screens homeowner applicants for need, ability to repay their loan and willingness to partner. In addition, homeowners must commit to investing their own labor into building their house and the houses of other partner families.
The future homeowners work alongside dedicated volunteers to construct homes in the Maud Jennings neighborhood. This labor reduces the cost of the house, increases the pride of ownership and fosters the development of positive relationships among neighbors, volunteers, and the many community organizations that partner with Habitat for Humanity Kerr County.
Habitat for Humanity Kerr County was organized in 1989 and is a self-sustaining affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a worldwide organization with the mission of eliminating sub-standard housing in the world.
Habitat is humbly grateful for the financial support of donors and the many volunteers who work tirelessly to help put God’s love into action and bond Kerr County community members.
