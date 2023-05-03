Pirate treasure

Kaylee Blackledge says she plays softball and volleyball on the Center Point High School teams. She was named first-team pitcher on the Texas Sportswriters Association Class 2A All-State Softball Team, and selected to the Class 2A All-State Team announced by the Texas Girls Coach’s Association. She plans to continue on the softball diamond with a scholarship to Texas Tech University.
But at CPHS “student” comes first in “student-athlete.” “They just finished calculating the grades,” Blackledge said. “They say I will be the Class of 2023 valedictorian.”
She says her last semester at Center Point consists of Honors Spanish IV; English IV; Earth and space science; economics; three dual-credit college classes including algebra, U.S. history, and speech; and, of course, athletics. Because of these and previous dual-credit courses, she’ll start at Texas Tech already having earned 24 hours of college credit.
Besides classes, she’s on a work program as well. She works as a ranch hand at 6K Ranch, and teaches private girls’ softball lessons.
Blackledge says both her parents graduated from Center Point High School, Ky in 1996 and Katie in 1998, and were high-school sweethearts. “My father joined the Navy,” she says. “Mom earned her degree as a Navy wife from College of Coastal Georgia, in Brunswick, and played softball for them. I was born in Portsmouth, Va. We were stationed in San Diego, Calif., moved to Fallon, Nev., then back to San Diego. But we always knew when Dad retired we’d return to Texas, and family.
“In my spare time I mostly hang out with my family,” she says. “We all play sports. My little sister, Kinlee, plays T-ball, and I help coach her team. She’s in pre-K at St. Peter’s Episcopal School. I also have two younger brothers. Kole is a sophomore at Ingram Tom Moore High School, and Kordin is in fourth grade in Ingram Elementary School. When we returned to Texas we started school at Center Point, and my brothers transferred to Ingram ISD when we moved to our West Kerr County 6K Ranch. But it already looked like I had a shot at valedictorian, so my parents decided I could finish here.”
She says she liked going to a smaller high school. “At Center Point there are lots of opportunities, from dual-credit classes to being able to play more varsity sports. Pirate Pride is a real family culture. The teachers are here to help students succeed. Playing two sports was a lot of hard work, but it taught me determination, mental focus, leadership, resilience, and most of all, time management. And I love my teammates. It’s amazing how we all work together, determined to keep the team successful. We defeated the Medina High School Bobcats Tuesday (April 24) 6 to 2. I threw 15 strike-outs, and the whole team pitched in to pull off the win. My motto is, ‘Push the rock,’ and we did. And we’ll have another game Thursday.”
Blackledge says besides class and sports, she also participates in extracurricular activities. “I competed in Academic University Interscholastic League events, I show pigs in the Center Point 4-H shows, I’m the social media manager for our chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, president of the CP National Honor Society and vice-president of the Spanish Club. My favorite scripture is Isaiah 40:31, ‘But those who wait on the Lord Shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.’”
She says she will pursue a bachelor of science in psychology at Texas Tech, with a minor in Spanish. “Right now, I’m bilingual. By the time I finish college, I want to be fluent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.