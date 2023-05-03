Pirate treasure
Kaylee Blackledge, already sporting Texas Tech pants, uses the smartboard to help beginning Spanish students with their vowels, assisting Spanish teacher Anna Neale.

Kaylee Blackledge says she plays softball and volleyball on the Center Point High School teams. She was named first-team pitcher on the Texas Sportswriters Association Class 2A All-State Softball Team, and selected to the Class 2A All-State Team announced by the Texas Girls Coach’s Association. She plans to continue on the softball diamond with a scholarship to Texas Tech University.

But at CPHS “student” comes first in “student-athlete.” “They just finished calculating the grades,” Blackledge said. “They say I will be the Class of 2023 valedictorian.”

