“Robot Mania,” a series of STEM-based activities that allows school-aged children to design, code, build, and operate robot-inspired exhibits, continues through Sunday, March 19, at the Science Mill in Johnson City.
Activities include Battle Bots, Ozobots, mBots, Botley, Critter Bots, Colossal Robotic Hand, and Deep Sea Robotics.
In addition, all of the museum’s 50 traditional exhibits and gift shop are open during regular hours weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Special Robot Mania activities run continuously 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m. except on Sunday. Some activities are scheduled at specific times. Details online at www.sciencemill.org or by calling (844) 263-6405.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.sciencemill.org under Upcoming Events. Walk-ins are also welcome as capacity allows.
The Science Mill is located at 101 South Lady Bird Lane, Johnson City, Texas.
The Science Mill is a 501(c)3 non-profit family destination offering a fun, interactive learning environment. Through cutting-edge technology-based exhibits, games, and programs, the Science Mill expands students' understanding and appreciation of science in their everyday lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.