“Robot Mania,” a series of STEM-based activities that allows school-aged children to design, code, build, and operate robot-inspired exhibits, continues through Sunday, March 19, at the Science Mill in Johnson City.

Activities include Battle Bots, Ozobots, mBots, Botley, Critter Bots, Colossal Robotic Hand, and Deep Sea Robotics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.