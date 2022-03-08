Springtime events at Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts

March and April will both be busy months at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, with several outstanding events to add to the Kerrville entertainment calendar.
The offerings start this week with a showcase of talent presented by the Schreiner University Music Department featuring solos and ensembles from the string, band, and voice studios Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
This is followed closely by the 30th Annual "Salute to Women Veterans" hosted by the South Texas Veterans Health Care System on Saturday, March 5 from noon to 3 p.m.
On Monday, March 7, the Cailloux Theater will play host to more than 1,500 students from five school districts for the Young People's Performances presentation of Houston's Main Street Theater and their production of "Dragons Love Tacos."
Non-Profit concert promoters Texas Arms of Love will bring Micah Tyler's "Walking Free Tour" to the Cailloux Theater on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Christian pop star Tyler will be joined by guest artist Austin French, who released his debut single "Freedom Hymn" in 2017 and reached No. 8 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart.
Proceeds from this concert, as well as contributions made during the concert, will benefit Texas Arms of Love, a non-profit organization based in Midland, Texas. The show is also sponsored by Kerrville-based Mercy Gate Ministries and Trinity Baptist Church.
Reserved Seating for Micah Tyler's "Walking Free Tour" is priced from $25 to $57, plus box office fees of $2.50. The price includes a contribution to Texas Arms of Love.
The Cailloux Performances series, presented by Century 21 the Hills Realty, brings the long-awaited "Celtic Angels" direct from Ireland to Kerrville on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.
Featuring the Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin, this concert will use song and dance to carry audiences across the waves to experience the traditions of the Emerald Isle.
This concert was first schedule to appear in 2020, and again in 2021, but was postponed both times by COVID concerns. Tickets still remain in some sections priced from $25 to $50.
Turning the calendar to April, Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, will launch performances of the World Premiere musical "For Such A Time as This" on Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.
Written by two local artists, this new musical is based on the Biblical book of Esther, and uses both humor and romance to tell the age-old story, accompanied by a wide variety of musical styles. The show is appropriate for the whole family. Reserved seating is priced at $24 and $28, less for children and students. Special rates are available for groups of 15 or more.
The Cailloux Performances concludes the 2021/22 season with a presentation direct from London. World famous show band "The Jive Aces" will present their show "Swingtime" on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.
"The Jive Aces" are well known for their high-energy show that has been compared to past greats like Louis Prima, and features fresh new arrangements of Swing, Jive and R&B classics by Cab Calloway, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong and many more, plus dancers "The Hollywood Hotshots."
Seats for the Jive Aces are priced from $25 to $55.
Tickets for all these and other events at the Cailloux City Center are available in advance at the Box Office, by phone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000.
