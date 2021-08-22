The Kerrville River Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, in Louise Hays Park.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department established this free event to celebrate Kerrville’s incorporation and heritage while encouraging people to get outdoors, be active and play.
The festival gates open at noon, but will also feature morning activities including the Kerrville Craft Beer Run (5K), exercise classes, and a Kerrville Sand Volleyball Association tournament.
This year’s annual festival will feature an array of family activities, community exhibitors, and major entertainment capped off by fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The concert portion of the event will feature four different artists, a circus thrill show, and mini-performances by local organizations.
The headliner for the 2021 Kerrville River Festival concert is country music star Jerrod Niemann. Texas’ own Austin Meade will also be performing, as well as Willow City and the Ryan Ross band. For a full list of currently scheduled activities, please visit: www.kerrvilleriverfestival.org
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank this year’s sponsors. Ken Stoepel Ford is sponsoring the main concert stage. Tinsley Realty Group is sponsoring this year’s beer/wine concession, and State Aire is sponsoring one of the festival’s shuttle buses. Other contributors include Hill Country Distillers, River Trail Cottages, Mini Mart and the Kerrville Sand Volleyball Association. If you would like to become a sponsor for this celebration of Kerrville, please contact kyle@tseentertainment.com or use the form on the website.
Interested in being an exhibitor at this event? The department is seeking outdoor-themed exhibitors along with others showing the heritage and culture of Kerrville. Exhibitors can use the website to apply or contact kassie@tseentertainment.com to learn more.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.