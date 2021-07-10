Swimming season is here in Kerrville and the Olympic Pool is just the place to go. The pool and staff were prepped and ready for swimmers the Memorial Day weekend. The pool opened over that weekend and will remain open for the summer from May 29 through Friday, Aug. 13.
Open swim hours for the summer are 12 noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is closed every Monday for maintenance (except holidays). Admission is $1, cash or check. The Olympic Pool is located in Singing Wind Park at 601 Olympic Dr.
Rental Opportunities
For guaranteed shade during the day, picnic areas and the pavilion are available to rent during the day. If you’re looking for a place to host your summer party, why not have it at the pool? The pool is available for rent on the weekends for private parties.
It’s available Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday evenings from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The fee is $250 plus $100 deposit and includes lifeguards.
Reservations can be made at the Parks Office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.
Programs
In addition, there are still spots available for group, semi-private, and private swim lessons, but they are filling up quickly, so act fast. Being able to swim is an invaluable life skill, especially in our community with so many natural bodies on water like the Guadalupe River.
The deadline for session 1 (June 1-11) of group lessons was May 28 and is $45 per participant.
Beginning June 1, Adult Lap Swim and Senior Water Aerobics are offered Tuesdays through Thursdays. Lap Swim runs from 9-10 a.m., and Senior Water Aerobics is held from 10-11 a.m.
Pre-registration is required for Senior Water Aerobics and will be conducted by the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St. Lap swimmers must pay the $1 entry fee or have a Dietert membership card to get in for free.
Olympic Pool Operating Schedule: Schedule subject to change:
• Open Swim: Saturday, May 29 – Friday, Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.;
• Lap Swim: Tuesday-Thursday beginning June 1 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.;
• Senior Water Aerobics: Tuesday-Thursday beginning June 1 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.