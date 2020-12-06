Teacher Feature: Renee White

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Special education life skills.
Years teaching: 32 years.
Years at school/district: Five years.
College: I have a bachelors degree in kinesiology, and my certification in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade special education, from what was then Corpus Christi State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Education is my family’s business, and I knew I would be part of it since I played school as a child. My mother and father, Barbara and Robert Dodd Jr., were both teachers, as is my younger brother, Robert Dodd III, along with a few aunts, uncles and cousins. It’s an important business educating students.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Learning from my students. My students continue to teach me life lessons about resilience, patience, and how to better communicate.
Hardest part of teaching: For me it’s making sure my students become independent. I have to step back and let them do tasks without my assistance, just my encouragement that they can do it.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: My family has sat around the Thanksgiving table and discussed the family business from discipline to testing. But right now I would change the challenges we as educators, and students and parents, face with COVID-19. It would be amazing if we could go back to normal.
Other duties at school: I am the Special Education Department chair, Kerrville Public Schools Foundation liaison, and a teacher mentor.
Hobbies/interests: I love to garden, bird-watch, and listen to the sweet songs of the Hill Country birds. I am also an avid walker, where I pray, self-reflect, and just breathe in and out.
Personal history: I was born in Victoria, but my dad was a teacher and a great coach, so we lived in many communities in Texas before we settled in Corpus Christi. I graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1980. I attended Abilene Christian University for two years on a basketball scholarship, but then I returned home for a break from school and basketball. I worked in the Clifford Jackson Funeral Home in Corpus for four years, and got a different prospective. I was called back to teaching, and finished up college at CCSU. I started my teaching career with the Corpus Christi ISD, and also worked in the Calhoun County ISD, First Baptist Church School, Flour Bluff ISD, and Comfort ISD. In 2011 I was named “Flour Bluff Teacher of the Year” and the “District Teacher of the Year.” In 1989 I met Craig White while visiting family property in the Hill Country, and found he was the only man who would put up with me. Our daughter spent time in the mission field, and our son in the Marine Corps, and they are now pursuing their own careers. We always knew we would settle in the Hill Country, and because of Craig’s job we got here five years earlier than planned. We have both lost our fathers, but my mother, Barbara Dodd, and Craig’s mother, Bonnie Marie White, (not the former mayor) both live in Kerrville and take care of us. Now we are loving and learning about the community we now call home.
