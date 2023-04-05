Morris takes the reins as Kerr County Extension Agent
Buy Now

Mike Morris, standing, the new Kerr County Extension Agent, checks in with the AgriLife Secretary Lindsey Forster, making sure he’s keeping up with his typically atypical days.

Kerr County Extension Agent Mike Morris says he reported to College Station on Jan. 9 for the class to begin his AgriLife career.

“I always knew about the extension agent in my home county,” he says. “The ‘Extension Discovery’ course for new agents taught me about the Texas A&M University system and how it works. I was astounded at the expertise and resources A&M makes available.”

