Morris takes the reins as Kerr County Extension Agent

Kerr County Extension Agent Mike Morris says he reported to College Station on Jan. 9 for the class to begin his AgriLife career.
“I always knew about the extension agent in my home county,” he says. “The ‘Extension Discovery’ course for new agents taught me about the Texas A&M University system and how it works. I was astounded at the expertise and resources A&M makes available.”
He says he works with agriculture and natural resources. The foundation of the ag extension program was food production, but especially in Kerr County it also includes natural resources.
“I provide adult education programs on a wide range of agriculture issues. That includes everything from range management, weed and brush control, livestock management, and predator control, to lawn and garden issues. I’m actually the conduit for all that information, which flows from the A&M system. If I don’t know something, someone there will.”
He says he also works with Jennifer Smith, supporting 4-H and other youth programs to educate the next generation. He has a committee of nine Kerr County citizens, who meet to discuss previous efforts, and new needs in the county, so the service can develop programs to meet the needs of the community. He also cooperates with the summer camp industry, and his wife, Daphne, teaches in the Kerrville ISD.
“People are moving into the county,” he says. “As a result, we have a lot of new landowners. They need to know how to manage resources in the Hill Country, with its unfamiliar, to them, ecology. Some of our native plants are being challenged by invasive species, and we need to preserve the identity of our area.”
Morris says, “My typical day is atypical. I’m preparing for two major events in April. The 2023 South Texas Agricultural Symposium will be broadcast from Utopia, but I’ll host the event from here in Kerrville, along with a local audience of attendees. Then there’s the Seventh Hill Country Land Stewardship Conference at the YO Ranch Hotel and Conference Center. On the other hand, I spend time answering calls from people with issues from lawn grass to a stock tank gone dry. When I don’t have an answer, I find the right expert to convey good scientific information to the citizens of Kerr County. My motto is, ‘The truth shall set you free’.”
He says he was born in Anderson County, Texas, where his family has lived since the 1880s. But his father, LTC Mike Morris Sr., served a career in the U.S. Air Force, so Morris, his brother Mark, and his mother Muriel moved around a lot. He graduated from Warrensburg High School, in Warrensburg, Mo. in 1980. He earned a bachelor of science in biology, with a minor in agricultural economics, from Central Missouri State University.
He worked in agricultural production for 15 years with companies like Purina Foods, dealing mostly with cattle. He says he moved around a lot, but “Texas was always home.”
Then he took a position with Conagra Brands, Inc., dealing with feed milling and broiler production.
He says, “I met some friends from Conagra, who were from Temple and Bastrop, at an Austin hotel restaurant. I was bold back then. When I saw a woman at another table I just went over and introduced myself. She was Daphne Childers, a lifelong educator, who was attending a dyslexia conference at the hotel. She was living in Victoria, and we began long-distance dating. That Thanksgiving we went to Palestine, Texas, to meet her parents, and in May we got married.”
He says he spent another 15 years working for International Restaurant Company, writing standards that suppliers had to follow for food and animal products. During that time he travelled extensively, including North and South America, China, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Africa.
“In 2020 I was in Africa,” he says. “I flew back to the U.S. and my family three days before COVID caused the government to cancel all the flights. That was the end of my international traveling with the restaurant company, so I started to look for something else. My positions had always included teaching, and when I explored the county agent opportunity, I was excited to be working for the community I served, rather than the corporation employing me.”
He says he and Daphne have two daughters and a new grandson. MacKenzie Morris graduated from Angelo State in agricultural science, and is an ag science teacher in Port Arthur. Michaela Moeck lives in St. Joseph, Mo. Her husband, Trevor, is a UPS driver and she is a physical therapy assistant. They have a one-year-old son, Mack James Moeck. Morris says he asked to be assigned to Kerr County, since Daphne’s parents, Leo and Renee Childers, retired in Utopia, his parents have retired in San Antonio, and his brother, U.S.A.F. COL (retd.) Mark Morris, lives in Boerne.
