Pets of the Week – February 1, 2023

Kano (left) is an absolutely handsome two-year-old male pit mix. If you look closely, you'll see that he is missing his left eye, but it doesn't slow him down one bit. He is loveable, playful and has interacted very well with other dogs. He craves attention and belly rubs. He is a gentle giant of a dog. Kano is ID# 9688 at Kerr County Animal Services, located at 3600 Loop 534 and they are open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Lulu (right) is a two-year-old chihuahua mix currently weighing about nine pounds. Lulu came to us from a rescue partner, she’d been surrendered with her sister as they were no longer wanted. Sweet Lulu has some of the cutest traits.First is her underbite. Its the cutest. Second, she has no tail. Need we say more? Lulu is ready to begin her life with you. For more information, e-mail info@freeman-fritts.com or visit Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100 in Kerrville, Wednesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.
