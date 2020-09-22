Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a free Drive-in Movie Night Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Disney sensation “High School Musical.”
The event will be held in the church parking lot and free to attend.
Listen from your car by tuning in to a radio frequency given that evening, or feel free to bring a chair to sit in in front of your car.
For more information, call 257-8411, or check their website, www.zionkerrville.org or social media @zionkerrville.
