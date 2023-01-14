Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, will once again partner with the Theater Program at Schreiner University to present a large-scale American Musical on the stage of the Cailloux Theater.
This year’s project offers something “new” – at least for most – from the library of musical theater giants Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, II.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet” is a little-known musical the pair penned just after creating the huge hit “The King and I,” and a few years before their crowning achievement, “The Sound of Music.”
Solidly from the heart of Broadway’s Golden Age, “Me and Juliet” is a romantic “back-stage” musical that celebrates the lives of theater people with all the terrific music one would expect from the masters of the American Musical.
“Me and Juliet” premiered at New York’s fabulous Majestic Theater in May of 1953, and ran for more than 500 performances there and in Chicago. It featured famous Soprano Isabel Bigley fresh from her portrayal of “Sarah Brown” in “Guys and Dolls.” Future superstars Shirley McClain and Shirley Jones both appeared in the chorus.
A revival production by the Equity Library Theater was presented in New York in 1970, and an award-winning London Production was presented in 2010.
With typical Rodgers and Hammerstein music, lyrics and “boy meets girl” story line, “Me and Juliet” looks behind-the-scenes at the cast, crew and audience of a long-running Broadway hit.
Its best-known song is “No Other Love Have I,” a number-one hit for Perry Como in 1953.
Show dates are Feb. 3-19, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 12 and 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $24-$28 and just $15 for all students and children.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cailloux box office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393.
They are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
