Shoppers looking for great gifts for Mom will find a great selection of merchandise at May’s Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet on Saturday, May 7.
“This is one of our most popular markets,” says LuAnn Anderson, show producer.”
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking.
Whether it’s Mother’s Day gifts, spring decorating or unique items you’re looking for, here’s your one-stop shopping center. Vendors in the Market Days section will be selling original handmade jewelry, crosses and religious plaques, driftwood sculptures, hand-sewn baby items, seasonal wreaths, and crosses and religious plaques. Returning again will be the Traveling Emporium Boutique who will entice with Spring Clearance items, women’s clothes, handbags and accessories. In the Swap Meet area of the exhibit hall, popular vendors will sell antiques, collectibles, vintage vinyl records, militaria, sports cards, books and household items.
Anderson says vendors come from across the Hill Country and know what shoppers want. “We have our regular vendors and new ones are always being added. Our shoppers come prepared to buy. They know our vendors have quality merchandise at fair prices. And they know to come early because many items are one-of-a-kind.”
Several non-profits will be on hand with info booths including AWS Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, Relay for Life, Kerrville Pets Alive and a fundraiser for Fraternal Order of Eagles. The always popular Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q will be outside selling their award-winning brisket sandwiches and other treats. Baked items, homemade preserves and salsas will be available inside.
For more information, visit www.kerrmarketdays.org.
