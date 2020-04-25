Six nonprofit organizations within the Bandera Electric Cooperative service territory were recently awarded BEC Foundation grants for the first quarter. The BEC Foundation board awarded the grants based on its charitable giving guidelines and predetermined criteria.
Bandera Little League was awarded a $2,500 grant to assist with field renovation, purchasing new picnic tables, roof repairs and safety fencing.
The Medina Community Library was awarded a $1,000 grant to purchase three iPads to assist with distance learning while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Medina Secondary was awarded a $10,000 grant to purchase 42 Chromebooks to be used as digital textbooks. The funds will allow each high school student to check out a laptop at the beginning of the year to be used throughout the entire year.
“We were very excited to receive the funds and greatly appreciate the Foundation,” said Medina Secondary Principal Lindsey Kunz. “This grant will help Medina Secondary reach its goal of becoming a one-to-one campus, meaning every high school student will now have their own Chromebook. Many educational resources are online, and now our students will have access to advance their education,” said Kunz.
Families & Literacy, Inc. in Kerrville was awarded $3,000 to replace outdated computers and purchase educational materials for GED testing preparation. The funds will help the organization provide opportunities for adults to better their lives through achieving basic literacy.
Comfort Little League was awarded a $2,500 grant to assist with perimeter fencing along Highway 27. The funds will help ensure the safety of children by preventing them access to the highway.
Hill Country Samaritans was awarded $5,000 for the annual Back-to-School Bash. This one-day event helps to supply Bandera County students with backpacks, supplies, haircuts, physicals, dental and eye exams.
“We hope these grants will re-energize our community and fill the gaps to make sure all BEC members are taken care of,” said BEC Chairman Toba Wright. “We encourage members to round up their monthly electric and fiber bills to help their neighbors in need,” said Wright.
The BEC Foundation commonly supports organizations through charitable contributions with a focus on health initiatives, education and youth programs, social services projects, and community services projects. BEC Foundation grant applications are accepted on a quarterly basis.
For information and eligibility requirements, visit BanderaElectric.com/Giving.
