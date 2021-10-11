Teacher Feature: Amy Harris

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: Kindergarten.
Years teaching: 15 years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston.
Reason you chose a career in education: I love children, and I want to make a difference in their lives.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The relationships I build with my students.
Hardest part of teaching: The social and academic gaps I see due to virtual learning.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would want more time to balance my home life and my school life.
Other duties at school: I am the Kindergarten Team Leader, a new-teacher mentor, and a member of the Social Emotional Learning Committee. I spent last summer on the Curriculum Writing Team for reading and mathematics.
Hobbies/interests: I like to meet my family and friends in the Frio River, and being outdoors with my three kids.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Pearland, graduating from Pearland High School in 2003. I went to the University of Houston, and got my degree in 2007. While I was in high school and college I worked as a waitress at our family restaurant, Sweets n’Eats, after school and weekends. Adam Harris became a regular customer. He asked me out, and took me to Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant on our first date. We were married in January of 2006. Adam is a sales manager for Fox Factory/SCA Performance in the automotive, motorcycle and ATV industry, and travels the state. After I graduated, I taught in Pearland, at Cockrill Elementary, for 13 years. My parents, Frank and Becky Kurtz, started living part of the year in Leakey, so when we began to think about finding a smaller town to raise our kids in, we found Kerrville. We bought a lot in 2019 and built a home. We moved in the middle of COVID, the summer of 2020. I interviewed in March of 2020 and started teaching at Starkey. We have three children; Ellie is an eighth-grader at Peterson Middle School, and Kinley is in fifth grade and Landry in first grade here at Starkey.
