Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will hold their monthly luncheon meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Kroc Center.
A highlight of the luncheon meeting will feature speakers from the Enhanced Horizons campus, a transitional living program that assists at-risk and homeless teens/young adults, and the principal of the charter schools.
Reservations for the Taco Feast Bar luncheon at $20 should be made by 12 p.m. August 23 to hcyr_janet@stx.rr.com.
Voting for officers for 2024 will take place, and the donation basket for this month will benefit the Linen Fund.
This meeting will also provide additional information on the upcoming Healing Hearts Celebration bit.ly/healinghearts23 scheduled for Sept. 19, benefiting the ranch’s children.
The HCYR Auxiliary provides support to the ranch, which is home to more than 100 neglected and abused children, in a variety of ways.
Activities include operating the HCYR Thrift Shop, all done by volunteers (which donates 100 perfect of its net earnings to the ranch); contributing to various programs benefiting the children including religious education, children’s birthdays, library books, graduation gifts, scholarship funds, and on-campus volunteer opportunities, to name a few.
The general public is invited to attend this meeting to learn of the outstanding work the Hill Country Youth Ranch provides in educating these young residents for successful futures, but reservations are necessary.
