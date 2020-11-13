Kerrville celebrates Texas State Arbor Day

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department celebrates Texas State Arbor Day by thanking the Kerrville Craft Brewers for donating nearly 20 trees - Cedar Elms and Monterrey Oaks - to the city’s park system. The Kerrville Craft Brewers, a partnership between Pint & Plow Brewing Co. and Basement Brewers of Texas, have raised funds since 2018 in support of the community tree program to enhance the beautification in city parks.
Texas State Arbor Day is Nov. 6, and highlights the role of trees in our lives and promotes tree planting and care. The majority of the trees were planted along the River Trail on the west side of Louise Hays Park near the trailhead. The others were planted on the east side of the park near the dam.
“The support from these local business have made a difference in our park system and community, and we are much appreciative of their continued support,” Director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle said. “Trees are a significant and valuable part of parks, and the community as a whole. Trees offer many benefits such as helping to clean the air, provide wildlife habitats, provide shade and cooling, erosion control, add beauty to the environment, and provide psychological value relating to reduced stress and sense of well-being. It’s our goal to continue to plant trees along the River Trail in Louise Hays Park and other parks to provide shade and to contribute to the environment.”
The Kerrville Craft Brewers raise funds for the trees through their annual Craft Beer Run that is hosted on the Kerrville River Trail.
“One of Kerrville's qualities that makes it so special is natural resources - its river, its skies, its hills. It's important to protect and restore those natural resources as best we can, to help keep Kerrville, Kerrville,” said Jeremy Walther of Pint and Plow. “There are several ways to measure the heartbeat of a place. One is the quantity and diversity of people walking and cycling to get around. Another is established, mature trees. In Kerrville's parks, you get a pretty good dose of both, and adding more trees for future generations to enjoy helps keep that heartbeat thumping. Breweries and brewpubs are often family-focused community centers that attract a wide diversity of people to celebrate the qualities of a place that make it special. With this ongoing partnership, the local community of breweries and the City of Kerrville is celebrating two of those Kerrville qualities: our beautiful natural resources; and the people who protect, enjoy, and preserve them.”
Want to show your support for the City’s tree program in celebration of Texas State Arbor Day? Purchase a limited run of 100 commemorative, screen-printed Kerrville posters for $30 each (sold at Pint & Plow or East End Market) or a limited-edition enamel camp mug for $15 (sold at Pint & Plow only). Twenty dollars from each poster and $5 from each mug sold will be donated to the City of Kerrville's Parks and Recreation Department to plant trees in the Doyle neighborhood and city’s park system. Purchase of these posters and mugs celebrates the rare culture of our community and helps make our neighborhoods more sustainable and useable. Get your poster and/or mug today.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department by calling 257-7300 or via e-mail at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.