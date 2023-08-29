A total of 200 Kerr County pet owners will converge in late September for a historical event in Kerr County.
Animal welfare charity Kerrville Pets Alive! will host the international organization Animal Balance to spay and neuter 200 cats and dogs for a fee of $15 for cats and $20 for dogs. Pets will also receive vaccinations and microchips.
The “Snip and Chip” Event will be held at the American Red Cross Facility, 333 Earl Garrett St., Kerrville, Texas for three days, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Kerr County residents interested in registering for the clinic should email kpaclinics@gmail.com and note “registration” in the subject line. A KPA! representative will respond with instructions. Roughly 100 surgery spots are still available.
“There is a shortage of veterinarians across the country and a lack of access to affordable spay and neuter services in Kerr County. Thanks to our supporters, we are able to bring this needed service to our community. We hope that Animal Balance will empower KPA! to hold our own spay and neuter clinics in the future,” said KPA! President Karen Guerriero.
