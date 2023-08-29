A total of 200 Kerr County pet owners will converge in late September for a historical event in Kerr County.

Animal welfare charity Kerrville Pets Alive! will host the international organization Animal Balance to spay and neuter 200 cats and dogs for a fee of $15 for cats and $20 for dogs.  Pets will also receive vaccinations and microchips.

