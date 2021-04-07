KEDC Director Gil Salinas named to DMV authority

Gil Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, will leverage his management and marketing skills as a new member of Texas’ “Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.” Established by the 72nd Texas Legislature in 1991 as the “Texas Automobile Theft Prevention Authority,” it became the first statewide effort to reduce auto theft.
Salinas says the authority is responsible for overseeing the distribution of $12-$15 million per year in funding to agencies for theft task force initiatives. “I’ll be undergoing training on coordinating anti-theft marketing programs with law enforcement agencies. I can bring my knowledge of how communities work to design programs with messages like, ‘Lock your car, even in your own driveway’ and ‘Don’t leave valuables inside.’ Most of it is common sense. It complements my profession, since Kerrville’s low crime rate is an asset.”
As executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, Salinas says the KEDC is responsible for improving the economic climate in Kerrville and across Kerr County. “When you look at the health of the local and regional economy, new businesses are necessary to create and sustain a resilient community.”
Salinas says fostering the growth of commerce in the county requires attracting new businesses, fostering the growth of local industries, and encouraging entrepreneurship. “The health and vibrancy of the community depends on small businesses, so we’re opening an ‘Entrepreneur Center,’ to provide tools and resources to expand existing businesses and launch new ones. It will help bootstrap people who are willing to take the risk, and put themselves out there in business.”
The center will have mentors available to help work on business plans, marketing, raising funds, and networking with both small and large businesses. “Community growth is a three-legged stool; existing businesses, new entrepreneurs, and recruiting new businesses. Recent successes include Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing and Gulf Avionics. We’re targeting clean businesses, with good-paying jobs that increase Kerr County’s per-capita income.”
It will stop the “brain-drain,” he says. Local high school and college graduates need opportunities here, so they don’t have to move away for a good job.
Salinas says KEDC also helps the county’s large businesses. “We want to develop relationships among the top 15 employers, like All-Plastics. Businesses can coordinate workforce training programs. We have information on available federal dollars. We can also help negotiate city, county, and state permits required.
“KEDC is a quasi-government entity,” he says. “Locally we have public agencies, private businesses, and academia. They often seem to work in different galaxies, but we can help them pull together to solve common problems, as well as attract new businesses that will give Kerr a more well-rounded and sustainable economy of diverse industries that make it easier to weather economic storms.”
Salinas says he was born and raised in Brownsville. While attending Rivera High School he was already a stringer for the Brownsville Herald, and worked in “low-rider” shops repairing and building street rods. “I was a motorhead,” he says. “When I graduated, in 1991, I intended that to be my career, while I participated in boxing and martial arts as a hobby.”
He says his father, Jose Angel Salinas, was a boxer in Mexico. He and Salinas’ mother, Alicia, grew up in Matamoros. They came to the U.S. as migrant workers, harvesting fields in Ohio and Michigan before settling in Brownsville, where Jose became a carpenter. Salinas says he still works out at Kerrville’s Power House Academy, where he punches the bag, and helps young boxers spar and prepare for bouts.
Salinas says, “But while I was interning at the Herald my old-school editor Lavice Laney said he would help me go to college. It was a defining moment in my life, as I went from motorhead/boxing to the University of Texas, majoring in journalism.”
But even there, he says he was an entrepreneur. His junior year he started a taco vending service from his dorm room. “That was before breakfast tacos were a thing. I knew how to cook, and I needed dollars so I could keep dating. I started with 10 tacos per day, then 20, and grew to 70 to 100 per day. By that time, though I didn’t tell my girlfriend, I was saving up for a wedding.”
Salinas says his sophomore year a friend invited him to go to a medical Hispanic students organization meeting. “I wasn’t sure about going, it wasn’t my thing. But my friend’s roommate also invited a friend, Lizbeth Herrera. The next night the four of us got together again. I was working doing research for PH Services, and they gave employees tickets to a Rod Stewart concert at the Irwin Center. I drummed up enough courage to ask Lizbeth. I didn’t let on the tickets were free until later. We played Rod Stewart songs at our wedding, right after I graduated in 1996.”
After that, Salinas says he worked for the Brownsville Herald for 10 years, starting as a crime reporter and advancing to metro editor. “Then in 2006 the Brownsville Economic Development Council said they needed someone to publish their newsletter. When they told me how much they would pay, I ‘moved to the dark side.’ I learned marketing and development on the fly, and took national courses in San Antonio, Washington D.C, Chicago, and Dallas. I worked there for 13 years.”
He says while he was in Brownsville he was bitten by the acting bug. “In 2014 I saw an ad for extras on the movie, ‘An Old Night in Mexico.’ It starred Robert Duval, one of my heroes, and I even got to play a cartel guard in a scene with him. I registered with a casting agency, and got 10 or 11 more parts in movies or TV. I get to play ‘mean Hispanic bad guys.’ It lets me get into the creative side of my brain, and meet interesting people.”
He says in 2018 “Kerrville found me.” One of his mentors, Tracye McDaniel, knew he was looking for something in central Texas.
Salinas says, “I thought Kerrville was a little small for me. But when I met Mark McDaniel, Mike Wittler, Walt Koenig, and Dr. Mark Foust I found people with vision. I fell for the allure of the Hill Country, and to sweeten the deal, Kerrville is between San Antonio and Austin. I figured my children will most likely look for jobs along I-35, so I ‘followed ahead of them’.”
He says his oldest son, Daniel, graduated from UT in 2020, and is working for a Valley advertising agency. Gilbert is a junior at Baylor University, and Samuel is in middle school in the Valley, where Lizbeth is waiting to move. Salinas drives down on weekends to do some salt-water fishing, and hang with his family watching sci-fi and rom-com movies.
Salinas says he lives by four principles; never be complacent, treat others with respect, stay nimble to shift and roll with punches, and be a good role model since everything he does sets an example.
